Playoff-tested McCaw, Warriors advance in NBA Summer League

Patrick McCaw started real playoff games for the Golden State Warriors, so ones in the NBA Summer League should be no problem.

McCaw scored 26 points, Jordan Bell had another big defensive effort and the Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 77-69 on Wednesday night in their opening game of the tournament stage.

After losing all three games of the preliminary round, the 22nd-seeded Warriors avenged a loss to the Timberwolves in the sudden-death second overtime a night earlier and advanced to a second-round game against No. 6 Boston, which is 3-0 in Las Vegas.

The tournament began Wednesday with eight games, featuring the Nos. 9-24 seeds. The top eight seeds earned byes into the second round Thursday.

McCaw, a UNLV product who started for the eventual NBA champions in the first round while Kevin Durant was injured, was 10 for 16 from the field back on his college campus.

Bell, a second-round pick from Oregon whose rights were acquired by the Warriors, had six points, 16 rebounds and three blocked shots. He had 11 rebounds and six blocks in the final preliminary game.

C.J. Williams, who hit the winning basket in that matchup, topped the No. 11 Timberwolves with 19 points.

In other action:

SUNS 97, JAZZ 81

No. 4 pick Josh Jackson had 21 points and 15 rebounds to power 13th-seeded Phoenix into a round of 16 matchup with unbeaten Memphis.

Dragan Bender and Mike James each added 18 points for the Suns (2-2), who will meet the fourth-seeded Grizzlies on Thursday.

Utah rested rookie Donovan Mitchell a night after his 37-point performance and fell to 0-4. Eric Griffin had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the No. 20 seed.

KINGS 69, BUCKS 65

Skal Labissiere had 19 points and nine rebounds, Georgios Papagiannis added 17 points and 13 boards, and short-handed Sacramento advanced with its first victory.

All-Rookie selection Buddy Hield and No. 5 pick De'Aaron Fox sat out, then college player of the year Frank Mason left after 4 minutes with an apparent ankle injury. But rookie Justin Jackson from North Carolina shook off a 2-for-14 night from the field to make two free throws with the game tied at 65 with 13.2 seconds remaining, and the No. 19 Kings (1-3) moved on to a meeting with unbeaten and third-seeded Dallas.

Rashad Vaughn and Sterling Brown scored 12 points apiece for the No. 14 Bucks (1-3).

PELICANS 105, HAWKS 95

Quinn Cook had 26 points, seven assists and five rebounds as New Orleans picked up its first victory after three losses.

Cheick Diallo and Jalen Jones each added 21 points for the No. 24 seeds, who advance to face No. 8 San Antonio.

John Collins had 25 points and nine rebounds for ninth-seeded Atlanta (2-2).

NUGGETS 87, ROCKETS 81

Torrey Craig had 27 points and 11 rebounds off the bench to lead Denver to its first victory and a spot in the second round.

The Nuggets, who had dropped their first three games and are seeded 23rd, will meet the No. 7 Brooklyn Nets.

Troy Williams and Chris Johnson each scored 20 points for the No. 10 Rockets (2-2).

HEAT 89, WIZARDS 88

Justin Robinson made a go-ahead jumper with 11 seconds remaining to send No. 12 Miami into a second-round matchup with the unbeaten and fifth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers.

Robinson scored 13 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter as Miami improved to 3-1. Lamond Murray Jr. added 17 points.

Washington, the No. 21 seed, fell to 0-4 despite 18 points from Marcus Keene. Ike Diogu had 15 but his potential winning shot was blocked.