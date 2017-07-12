IN Paducah KY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 13, 2017
667 FPUS53 KPAH 130243 AAA
ZFPPAH
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Paducah KY
943 PM CDT Wed Jul 12 2017
INZ086-130915-
Vanderburgh-
Including the city of Evansville
943 PM CDT Wed Jul 12 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
INZ081-130915-
Gibson-
Including the city of Fort Branch
943 PM CDT Wed Jul 12 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
INZ082-130915-
Pike-
Including the city of Petersburg
943 PM CDT Wed Jul 12 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
INZ085-130915-
Posey-
Including the city of Poseyville
943 PM CDT Wed Jul 12 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
INZ087-130915-
Warrick-
Including the city of Boonville
943 PM CDT Wed Jul 12 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
INZ088-130915-
Spencer-
Including the city of Rockport
943 PM CDT Wed Jul 12 2017
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings
around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
