IN Paducah KY Zone Forecast

IN Paducah KY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 13, 2017

_____

667 FPUS53 KPAH 130243 AAA

ZFPPAH

Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED

National Weather Service Paducah KY

943 PM CDT Wed Jul 12 2017

INZ086-130915-

Vanderburgh-

Including the city of Evansville

943 PM CDT Wed Jul 12 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

INZ081-130915-

Gibson-

Including the city of Fort Branch

943 PM CDT Wed Jul 12 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

INZ082-130915-

Pike-

Including the city of Petersburg

943 PM CDT Wed Jul 12 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

INZ085-130915-

Posey-

Including the city of Poseyville

943 PM CDT Wed Jul 12 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

INZ087-130915-

Warrick-

Including the city of Boonville

943 PM CDT Wed Jul 12 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

INZ088-130915-

Spencer-

Including the city of Rockport

943 PM CDT Wed Jul 12 2017

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Indiana, Zone Forecast