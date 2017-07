IN Marine Warning and Forecast

IN Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 12, 2017

_____

...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 AM CDT...

THE AFFECTED AREAS WERE...

BURNS HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY IN...

CALUMET HARBOR IL TO GARY IN...

GARY TO BURNS HARBOR IN...

LAKE MICHIGAN FROM WILMETTE HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY IN 5NM OFFSHORE

TO MID LAKE...

NORTHERLY ISLAND TO CALUMET HARBOR IL...

WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL...

THE THUNDERSTORMS HAVE MOVED OUT OF THE AREA AND NO LONGER POSE A

SIGNIFICANT THREAT TO BOATERS.

_____

_____

