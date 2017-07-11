LA, Paris present Olympic plans ahead of 2024-2028 decision

International Olympic Committee, IOC, President Thomas Bach, left, from Germany welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron, 2nd left, and the Paris 2024 delegation with Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris, 3rd left, during the presentation of Paris 2024 Candidate City Briefing for International Olympic Committee (IOC) Members, at the SwissTech Convention Centre, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP) Associated Press

The Los Angeles 2024 delegation attend the presentation of Los Angeles 2024 Candidate City Briefing for International Olympic Committee (IOC) Members, with, from left, Candace Cable, Director of Paralympic and Disability Engagement Los Angeles 2024, Anita DeFrantz, IOC Member and Senior Advisor for Legacy of Los Angeles 2024, Casey Wasserman, Chairman of Los Angeles 2024, Larry Probst, IOC member and Chairman of the United States Olympic Committee USOC, Janet Evans, Vice Chairperson and Director of Athlete Relations of Los Angeles 2024, Gene Sykes, Chief Executive Officer of Los Angeles 2024, Doug Arnot, Sport Director of Los Angeles 2024, Angela Ruggiero, US IOC Member and Chair of the International Olympic Committee, Allyson Felix, US Sprinter, and Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles at the SwissTech Convention Centre, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP) Associated Press

International Olympic Committee, IOC, President Thomas Bach, 2nd left, from Germany welcomes Allyson Felix, US Sprinter and all the delegation during the presentation of Los Angeles 2024 Candidate City Briefing for International Olympic Committee (IOC) Members, at the SwissTech Convention Centre, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP) Associated Press

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for the presentation of Paris 2024 Candidate City Briefing for International Olympic Committee (IOC) Members, at the SwissTech Convention Centre, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP) Associated Press

Eric Garcetti Mayor of Los Angeles, gestures as he arrives for the presentation of Los Angeles 2024 Candidate City Briefing for International Olympic Committee (IOC) Members, at the SwissTech Convention Centre, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP) Associated Press

LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- Los Angeles has presented its Olympic hosting plans to IOC members, who should vote later Tuesday to ensure the Summer Games return to the United States.

Going before bid rival Paris, LA's team led by Mayor Eric Garcetti presented 45 minutes of videos and speeches in a closed-door session about how they would host the 2024 Olympics.

Still, it could be a 2028 Olympics in LA that will be the first American-hosted games since 1996 in Atlanta.

The IOC members will vote later Tuesday on President Thomas Bach's proposal to also award the 2028 hosting rights when they next meet on Sept. 13 in Lima, Peru.

French President Emmanuel Macron is fronting the presentation for Paris, which is favored for 2024 exactly 100 years after its last Olympic hosting duty.