The Latest: Manfred: 3 viable bidding groups in Marlins sale

Miami Marlins' Justin Bour reacts as he competes during the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 10, 2017, in Miami. Associated Press

Fans react to New York Yankees' Aaron Judge's performance during the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 10, 2017, in Miami. Associated Press

MIAMI -- The Latest on the All-Star Game (all times local):

12:26 p.m.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says there are "three viable bidding groups that are essentially in the same place in terms of price" in the Miami Marlins sale process.

The groups include Jeb Bush and Tagg Romney; New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter; and Jorge Mas.

Manfred says of a timeframe for resolution: "I'm pretty consistent that will happen in the relative future."

12:17 p.m.

The American League can pull even in Tuesday's All-Star Game.

If the AL wins the game at Marlins Park, it would be the fifth straight time it has topped the National League in the Midsummer Classic.

A win also would knot the all-time series: Going into Tuesday, the NL leads the series 43-42, with two ties.

The all-time All-Star series has been even only once before. The AL won the first three meetings, and it took until 1964 before the NL caught up - the teams were then 17-17-1 against one another.

That was during an eight-year run of NL wins, from 1963 through 1970.

Over the last two decades, though, the AL has had a mighty upper hand, going 16-3-1 in the last 20 games entering Tuesday.

