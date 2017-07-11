Federer 1 of record 5 men in their 30s in Wimbledon quarters

hello

A quick look at Wimbledon :

LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY

A Wimbledon-record five men older than 30 will play in the quarterfinals, led by 35-year-old Roger Federer, who is bidding for a record eighth title at the All England Club. Federer's opponent is Milos Raonic - the third time in four years they'll face each other at the tournament. Federer beat Raonic in the 2014 semifinals, then lost to him in last year's semifinals. "Roger's been the best player, I think, this year, hands down, when he's been on court," said the sixth-seeded Raonic, a Canadian who was the 2016 runner-up to Andy Murray at Wimbledon. "But it's not about six months or whatnot. It comes down to Wednesday, one day, so I've just got to try to find a way to try to be better on that day." The Federer-Raonic winner will take on either three-time champion Novak Djokovic, 30, or 2010 runner-up Tomas Berdych, 31, in the semifinals. Djokovic, who owns a 25-2 career record against Berdych, had a trainer massage his right shoulder during his fourth-round win, so it will be important to see how that part of his body holds up in the quarterfinals. On the other half of the draw, two-time champion Murray, 30, plays 24th-seeded American Sam Querrey, who has never been to a major semifinal. The other quarterfinal is 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic against 16th-seeded Gilles Muller, 34, who stunned Rafael Nadal 15-13 in the fifth set of a fourth-round marathon that lasted more than 4Â½ hours.

WEDNESDAY'S FORECAST

Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High of 75 degrees (24 Celsius).

TUESDAY'S WEATHER

Rain. High of 66 degrees (19 Celsius).

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Men's fourth round: No. 2 Novak Djokovic beat Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Women's quarterfinals: No. 6 Johanna Konta beat No. 2 Simona Halep 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-4; No. 14 Garbine Muguruza beat No. 7 Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3, 6-4; No. 10 Venus Williams beat No. 13 Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 7-5; Magdalena Rybarikova beat No. 24 CoCo Vandeweghe 6-3, 6-3.

THURSDAY'S WOMEN'S SEMIFINALS

Williams vs. Konta, Muguruza vs. Rybarikova.

STAT OF THE DAY

39 - Years since a British woman reached the Wimbledon semifinals until Konta this year. In 1978, Virginia Wade was the runner-up. Wade, who sat in the Royal Box for Konta's quarterfinal victory, was the last British women's champion at the All England Club, in 1977.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I would never, ever believe I could be in the semifinal before this tournament." - Rybarikova, who is ranked 87th and had never been past the third round in 35 previous Grand Slam appearances.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis