Indiana
posted: 7/11/2017 7:00 AM

IN Current Conditions

Associated Press
IN Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, July 11, 2017

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Anderson;Thunderstorms;78;WSW;22;68%

Auburn;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%

Bloomington;Partly cloudy;79;SW;12;64%

Columbus;Mostly cloudy;78;SSW;11;77%

Eagle Creek;Thunderstorms;76;N;5;76%

Elkhart;Clear;71;SE;3;86%

Evansville;Partly cloudy;78;SW;12;73%

Fort Wayne;Cloudy;72;E;5;93%

Gary;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;90%

Goshen;Clear;71;SE;3;86%

Huntingburg;Cloudy;78;SSW;14;75%

Indianapolis;Thunderstorms;79;SW;13;64%

Knox;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;95%

Kokomo;Thunderstorms;67;WSW;23;93%

Lafayette;Cloudy;79;SW;8;76%

Muncie;Thunderstorms;78;WSW;22;68%

Peru;Thunderstorms;70;SW;8;100%

Shelbyville;Thunderstorms;74;SE;7;87%

South Bend;Clear;71;SE;5;93%

Terre Haute;Clear;81;SSW;7;62%

Warsaw;Mostly cloudy;72;SSW;5;93%

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

