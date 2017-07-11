IN Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, July 11, 2017
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Anderson;Thunderstorms;78;WSW;22;68%
Auburn;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%
Bloomington;Partly cloudy;79;SW;12;64%
Columbus;Mostly cloudy;78;SSW;11;77%
Eagle Creek;Thunderstorms;76;N;5;76%
Elkhart;Clear;71;SE;3;86%
Evansville;Partly cloudy;78;SW;12;73%
Fort Wayne;Cloudy;72;E;5;93%
Gary;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;90%
Goshen;Clear;71;SE;3;86%
Huntingburg;Cloudy;78;SSW;14;75%
Indianapolis;Thunderstorms;79;SW;13;64%
Knox;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;95%
Kokomo;Thunderstorms;67;WSW;23;93%
Lafayette;Cloudy;79;SW;8;76%
Muncie;Thunderstorms;78;WSW;22;68%
Peru;Thunderstorms;70;SW;8;100%
Shelbyville;Thunderstorms;74;SE;7;87%
South Bend;Clear;71;SE;5;93%
Terre Haute;Clear;81;SSW;7;62%
Warsaw;Mostly cloudy;72;SSW;5;93%
_____
_____
