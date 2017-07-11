IN Chicago/Romeoville, IL Zone Forecast

IN Chicago/Romeoville, IL Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 12, 2017

830 FPUS53 KLOT 120210 AAA

ZFPLOT

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT...UPDATED

National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville, IL

910 PM CDT Tue Jul 11 2017

INZ001-121715-

Lake IN-

Including the city of Gary

910 PM CDT Tue Jul 11 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 101 to 106 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s inland...but only in the mid 70s near the lake.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ002-121715-

Porter-

Including the city of Valparaiso

910 PM CDT Tue Jul 11 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings 97 to

102 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...but only around

80 near the lake. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s inland...but only in the lower 70s near the lake.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s inland...but only near 80 near the

lake.

$$

INZ010-121715-

Newton-

Including the city of Morocco

910 PM CDT Tue Jul 11 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat

index readings 101 to 106 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ011-121715-

Jasper-

Including the city of Rensselaer

910 PM CDT Tue Jul 11 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat

index readings 98 to 103 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ019-121715-

Benton-

Including the city of Fowler

1010 PM EDT Tue Jul 11 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat

index readings 98 to 103 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

Ratzer

Keywords: Indiana, Zone Forecast