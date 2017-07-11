IN Chicago/Romeoville, IL Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 12, 2017
_____
830 FPUS53 KLOT 120210 AAA
ZFPLOT
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT...UPDATED
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville, IL
910 PM CDT Tue Jul 11 2017
INZ001-121715-
Lake IN-
Including the city of Gary
910 PM CDT Tue Jul 11 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 101 to 106 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s inland...but only in the mid 70s near the lake.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ002-121715-
Porter-
Including the city of Valparaiso
910 PM CDT Tue Jul 11 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings 97 to
102 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...but only around
80 near the lake. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s inland...but only in the lower 70s near the lake.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s inland...but only near 80 near the
lake.
$$
INZ010-121715-
Newton-
Including the city of Morocco
910 PM CDT Tue Jul 11 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat
index readings 101 to 106 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ011-121715-
Jasper-
Including the city of Rensselaer
910 PM CDT Tue Jul 11 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat
index readings 98 to 103 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ019-121715-
Benton-
Including the city of Fowler
1010 PM EDT Tue Jul 11 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat
index readings 98 to 103 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
Ratzer
VISIT US AT HTTP://WEATHER.GOV/CHICAGO (ALL LOWERCASE)
FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK...TWITTER...AND YOUTUBE AT:
WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/NWSCHICAGO
WWW.TWITTER.COM/NWSCHICAGO
WWW.YOUTUBE.COM/NWSCHICAGO
_____
Copyright 2017 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Indiana, Zone Forecast