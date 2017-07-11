Pacific Crest Trail reopens after armed holdup of rescuers

hello

This July 6, 2017, photo provided by Charles Brandenburg shows his self portrait taken along the Pacific Crest Trail near Tehachapi, Calif. Volunteer rescuers who were coming to the aid of Brandenburg, who had become dehydrated, were held up by armed men on the Pacific Crest Trail in the Piute Mountains near Tehachapi, Calif., about 85 miles north of Los Angeles. Authorities closed the trail after the robbery and airlifted Brandenburg and three other backpackers trying to hike the 2,650-mile (4,265-kilometer) route from Mexico to Canada on the trail. (Charles Brandenburg via AP) Associated Press

This April 30, 2017, photo provided by Charles Brandenburg shows his self portrait taken at the point where the Pacific Crest Trail begins in Campo, Calif., on the border with Mexico. Volunteer rescuers who were coming to the aid of Brandenburg, who had become dehydrated, were held up by armed men on the Pacific Crest Trail in the Piute Mountains near Tehachapi, Calif., about 85 miles north of Los Angeles. Authorities closed the trail after the robbery and airlifted Brandenburg and three other backpackers trying to hike the 2,650-mile (4,265-kilometer) route from Mexico to Canada on the trail. (Charles Brandenburg via AP) Associated Press

This July 8, 2017 photo provided by Charles Brandenburg shows a Kern County SWAT officer being lowered to help Brandenburg and three hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail near Tehachapi, Calif. The hikers were airlifted to safety after a search and rescue team that was hiking to bring Brandenburg water was robbed at gunpoint by two men. Authorities said an operation to find the culprits was underway Monday, July 10, 2017, in the Piute Mountains about 85 miles north of Los Angeles. (Charles Brandenburg via AP) Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- The Pacific Crest Trail is now open after a section of it was temporarily closed while authorities searched for two men who robbed rescuers at gunpoint.

SWAT team members joined deputies to search for the robbers on the trail, which runs from Mexico to Canada.

The trail reopened late Monday. It wasn't immediately known if the suspects had been found.

The search and rescue volunteers were robbed of their radios Saturday while trying to bring water to a dehydrated hiker in distress.

Sgt. Zack Bittle says the rescuers weren't harmed though the gunmen followed them up the trail for a while as they returned to their vehicle.

The dehydrated hiker and three others trying to hike the entire 2,650-mile (4,265-kilometer) trail were later rescued by helicopter.