Storms cause flooding in Indiana, spawn possible tornadoes

GALVESTON, Ind. -- Severe thunderstorms caused flooding in parts of Indiana and prompted multiple reports of tornadoes in the north-central portion of the state.

No injuries were reported following Monday's storms. Some trees and power lines were knocked down. Hail also was reported.

The Cass County sheriff's department says a home was damaged by a possible tornado near Galveston and flooding closed multiple roads in the county.

The National Weather Service says trained spotters reported possible tornadoes in Carroll and Huntington counties. Other reports of possible tornadoes came in from Wabash and Miami counties.

Weather service teams planned to survey damage on Tuesday. Flash flood watches and warnings were in effect Tuesday for much of central Indiana, with more severe storms possible.