SIU trustees to consider scientist as Carbondale chancellor

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Southern Illinois University System President Randy Dunn has recommended that trustees appoint a University of Alberta nanotechnology scientist as chancellor of the Carbondale campus.

Dunn on Tuesday said SIU's Board of Trustees at their Thursday meeting in Springfield will consider Carlo Montemagno (mont-a-MAHN'-yo) to be the school's chancellor. The Carbondale campus has had interim chancellors since Chancellor Paul Sarvela died in November 2014. Montemagno was one of six candidates for the position.

Montemagno is an engineering professor who founded and leads the Canadian university's interdisciplinary Ingenuity Lab. He previously was a dean at the University of Cincinnati and a department chair at the University of California Los Angeles.

Pending approval from trustees Montemagno will take the job starting Aug. 15. Dunn will be acting chancellor until Montemagno assumes the chancellorship.