posted: 7/10/2017 7:00 AM

All England Club braces for busy day of tennis at Wimbledon

  • Canada's Milos Raonic prepares to serve to Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas during their Men's singles match on day six at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Saturday, July 8, 2017.

    Associated Press

 
LONDON -- The second Monday at Wimbledon is, arguably, the busiest day in tennis.

All 16 fourth-round matches at the All England Club are played on the same day, a schedule that will produce all eight male and all eight female quarterfinalists.

Venus Williams, a five-time Wimbledon champion playing for the 20th time at the grass-court major, will be first on Centre Court against 19-year-old Ana Konjuh.

Andy Murray will be second in the main stadium, followed by Roger Federer.

On No. 1 Court, Johanna Konta will be up first, followed by Rafael Nadal. Novak Djokovic is third.

The remaining fourth-round matches will be played on the other show courts at the All England Club.

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

