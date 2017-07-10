Russia aims to hit dopers in the pocket

MOSCOW -- Russia wants to hit dopers where it hurts - in their bank accounts.

In a push to restore Russia's sporting reputation after numerous doping scandals, the government has approved a plan to claw back prize money and government grants from athletes who are found to be cheating.

Several Russian athletes have been able to hold onto large sums, despite being caught doping and ordered to repay the money. Foreign athletes who have been upgraded to track and field titles as a result of doping disqualifications for Russians have complained of having to wait years for their prize money.

In a package of anti-doping measures approved Monday, the Russian government also promised measures to prevent athletes who used banned substances from returning to the sports world as coaches.