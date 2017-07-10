Breaking News Bar
 
Chiefs promote Brett Veach to general manager

Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs have promoted co-director of player personnel Brett Veach to general manager.

The appointment was announced Monday, about 2Â½ weeks after Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt surprisingly fired John Dorsey, their GM of the past four years. Head coach Andy Reid's contract was extended that same day.

Veach has begun his fifth season with the Chiefs, having spent his first two years with the team as a pro and college personnel analyst. He started his career in the NFL in Philadelphia, with three seasons as the assistant to Reid and three more as a scout for the Eagles.

The Chiefs will introduce Veach at a July 24 news conference.

Veach, a native of Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania, was a wide receiver and kickoff returner in college at Delaware.

