IN Indianapolis IN Zone Forecast for Monday, July 10, 2017

_____

191 FPUS53 KIND 100651

ZFPIND

Zone Forecast Product for Central Indiana

National Weather Service Indianapolis IN

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

INZ047-102015-

Marion-

Including the city of Indianapolis

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

until midday, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midday, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ046-102015-

Hendricks-

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midday, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ037-102015-

Boone-

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

until midday, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midday, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ039-102015-

Hamilton-

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

until midday, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midday, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ040-102015-

Madison-

Including the city of Anderson

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

until midday, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midday, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ048-102015-

Hancock-

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

until midday, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midday, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ056-102015-

Shelby-

Including the city of Shelbyville

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midday, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

INZ055-102015-

Johnson-

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midday, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ054-102015-

Morgan-

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midday, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ028-102015-

Warren-

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ029-102015-

Tippecanoe-

Including the city of Lafayette

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

until midday, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ021-102015-

Carroll-

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

until midday, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ031-102015-

Howard-

Including the city of Kokomo

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

until midday, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ041-102015-

Delaware-

Including the city of Muncie

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

until midday, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midday, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ042-102015-

Randolph-

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

until midday, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midday, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs around

80.

$$

INZ035-102015-

Fountain-

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midday, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ036-102015-

Montgomery-

Including the city of Crawfordsville

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midday, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ030-102015-

Clinton-

Including the city of Frankfort

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

until midday, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midday, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ038-102015-

Tipton-

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

until midday, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midday, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ043-102015-

Vermillion-

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

around 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midday, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ044-102015-

Parke-

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midday, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ045-102015-

Putnam-

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midday, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ049-102015-

Henry-

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

until midday, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midday, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ051-102015-

Vigo-

Including the city of Terre Haute

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ052-102015-

Clay-

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ053-102015-

Owen-

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ057-102015-

Rush-

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

until midday, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midday, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

INZ060-102015-

Sullivan-

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then clearing. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ061-102015-

Greene-

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then clearing. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ062-102015-

Monroe-

Including the city of Bloomington

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until midday, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ063-102015-

Brown-

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s.

$$

INZ064-102015-

Bartholomew-

Including the city of Columbus

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s.

$$

INZ065-102015-

Decatur-

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midday, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

INZ067-102015-

Knox-

Including the city of Vincennes

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then clearing. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ068-102015-

Daviess-

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then clearing. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ069-102015-

Martin-

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then clearing. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ070-102015-

Lawrence-

Including the city of Bedford

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ071-102015-

Jackson-

Including the city of Seymour

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s.

$$

INZ072-102015-

Jennings-

251 AM EDT Mon Jul 10 2017

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s.

$$

