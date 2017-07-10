Breaking News Bar
 
2nd WWII bomb secured by experts in eastern Poland

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WARSAW, Poland -- Authorities in eastern Poland say that experts have secured a second World War II bomb found in the area and no evacuation will be needed.

Tadeusz Truskolaski, mayor of the town of Bialystok, said Monday the bomb was 10 times smaller than the previous one and has been removed. It is being transported to be detonated at a test range.

The bombs were found during road works.

Some 10,000 people were evacuated for many hours on Sunday to allow experts to remove the first bomb, a 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) German ST-500. It was destroyed early Monday at a military test range.

Poland was the site of fierce fighting during the war and explosives are often found during big digs.

