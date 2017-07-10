Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/10/2017 8:59 AM

Man charged with killing doctors in condo held without bail

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this Monday, May 8, 2017 file photo, Bampumim Teixeira lies in a hospital bed at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. Teixeira is scheduled to be arraigned on charges he killed two engaged doctors in their Boston luxury condominium in May on Monday, July 10, in Suffolk Superior Court. (David L Ryan/The Boston Globe, Pool)

    FILE - In this Monday, May 8, 2017 file photo, Bampumim Teixeira lies in a hospital bed at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. Teixeira is scheduled to be arraigned on charges he killed two engaged doctors in their Boston luxury condominium in May on Monday, July 10, in Suffolk Superior Court. (David L Ryan/The Boston Globe, Pool)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BOSTON -- A Massachusetts man charged with killing two engaged doctors in their luxury Boston condominium in May has been held without bail.

Bampumim (BAM'-puh-mihm) Teixeira pleaded not guilty Monday in Suffolk Superior Court to charges including two counts of murder.

Prosecutor John Pappas said the 30-year-old Teixeira bound and stabbed 38-year-old Dr. Lina Bolanos and 49-year-old Dr. Richard Field in their home on May 5.

Teixeira was shot by police at the scene. His district court arraignment was held in the hospital, but he had recovered enough to appear in court Monday.

His lawyer, Steven Sack, did not address the charges, but did reserve the right to request bail at a future date.

Teixeira had once worked as a concierge at the condominium building.

He is due back in court on Sept. 12.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account