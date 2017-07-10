Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago man found guilty in 1993 murder case seeks clemency

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- A Chicago man is seeking clemency after serving over two decades in prison for the 1993 shooting death of his sister's boyfriend.

The Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2tz95pw ) reports that 43-year-old Andrew Suh's petition for executive clemency is one of nearly 130 requests the Illinois Prisoner Review Board will consider during three days of hearings scheduled to begin Tuesday.

The board will give Gov. Bruce Rauner their confidential recommendations. Rauner isn't obligated to make a decision on the requests by a certain date, if at all.

Suh says he accepts full responsibility for 31-year-old Robert O'Dubaine's death, but that he hopes to have his 80-year sentence reduced to time served.

Suh says he shot O'Dubaine because he thought he was protecting his sister, who said the victim had killed their mother.

