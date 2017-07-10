Slain New York City police officer to be laid to rest

Inspector Philip Rivera, center, commander of the 46th Precinct, address media outside the wake for slain police officer Miosotis Familia, Monday July 10, 2017, in New York. Familia was shot and killed while sitting inside her police vehicle last week. Associated Press

Police officers wait outside World Changers Church in the Bronx to enter a wake honoring slain police Officer Miosotis Familia, Monday July 10, 2017, in New York. Officer Miosotis Familia was shot and killed Wednesday, July 5, while sitting inside her police vehicle in the Bronx. Associated Press

Neighborhood residents wait outside World Changers Church in the Bronx enter a wake honoring slain police Officer Miosotis Familia, Monday July 10, 2017, in New York. Officer Familia was shot and killed Wednesday, July 5, while sitting inside her police vehicle in the Bronx. Associated Press

New York Police Department Commissioner James O'Neill, second from left, leaves a wake honoring slain police officer Miosotis Familia at the World Changers Church in the Bronx borough of New York, Monday July 10, 2017. Familia was shot and killed while sitting inside her police vehicle last week. Associated Press

A portrait of slain New York police officer Miosotis Familia is placed on a podium before a tribute in her honor at the New York police department's 46th Precinct in the Bronx borough of New York, Saturday, July 8, 2017. Familia was shot to death early Wednesday, ambushed inside her command post by an ex-convict, who was later killed after pulling a gun on police. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- A New York City police officer who was shot and killed while sitting inside her police vehicle last week will be laid to rest Tuesday morning.

Officer Miosotis Familia (mee-oh-SOH'-tihs fuh-MIHL'-yuh) was remembered on Monday at a Bronx church for her smiles and kindness.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Police Department Commissioner James O'Neill were among those who paid their respects. They were joined by members of the rank and file and neighborhood residents.

Familia was writing in her memo book early last Wednesday when a man walked up to the police vehicle where she was sitting and fired. The man, Alexander Bonds, was shot dead by police soon after the attack.