Slain New York City police officer to be laid to rest

NEW YORK -- A New York City police officer who was shot and killed while sitting inside her police vehicle last week will be laid to rest Tuesday morning.
Officer Miosotis Familia (mee-oh-SOH'-tihs fuh-MIHL'-yuh) was remembered on Monday at a Bronx church for her smiles and kindness.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Police Department Commissioner James O'Neill were among those who paid their respects. They were joined by members of the rank and file and neighborhood residents.
Familia was writing in her memo book early last Wednesday when a man walked up to the police vehicle where she was sitting and fired. The man, Alexander Bonds, was shot dead by police soon after the attack.