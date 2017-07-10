Authorities scour vast farmland for 4 missing young men

A family walks down a blocked off drive way, Monday, July 10, 2017, in Solebury, Pa. Authorities are chasing fast-developing leads in the search for four young men feared to be the victims of foul play, but said Monday that it could take days despite intense efforts centered on a large swath of farmland.

This photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Cosmo DiNardo, who was arrested Monday, July 10, 2017. DiNardo was arrested on a charge of possession of firearms by a person prohibited from possessing a firearm. His arrest comes as the FBI uses heavy equipment to search his family's sprawling farm property in Solebury Township during a search for four men who are missing. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office via AP)

Matthew Weintraub, District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., speaks to the media during a news conference, Monday, July 10, 2017, in Solebury, Pa.

This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on July 10, 2017, shows Mark Sturgis, one of four young men who went missing last week. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on July 10, 2017, shows Jimi Tar Patrick, one of four young men who went missing last week. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on Monday, July 10, 2017, shows Tom Meo, one of four young men who went missing last week. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on Monday, July 10, 2017, shows Dean Finocchiaro, one of four young men who went missing last week. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub briefs reporters at a news conference in Solebury Township, Pa., about the investigation into the disappearance of four men Monday, July 10, 2017. Weintraub identifies the missing men, who went missing last week, as Mark Sturgis, of Pennsburg; Tom Meo, of Plumstead; Dean Finocchiario, of Middletown; and Jimi Tar Patrick, of Newtown Township. (Bill Fraser/The Intelligencer via AP)

Bucks County DA Matthew Weintraub speaks during a press conference in Solebury Township Monday, July 10, 2017, to discuss the investigation into the disappearance of four young Bucks County men who disappeared over the past week in what they are calling a criminal investigation. Behind Weintraub are Newtown Township police chief Rick Pasqaulini, center, and Solebury Township police chief Dominick Bellizzie. (Clem Murray/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub holds up photos of four men who are missing during a news conference in Solebury Township, Pa., Monday, July 10, 2017. The four men, who went missing last week, are Dean Finocchiaro, from left, Tom Meo, Jimi Tar Patrick and Mark Sturgis. (Clem Murray/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

A police officer walks down a blocked off drive way, Monday, July 10, 2017, in Solebury, Pa. Authorities near Philadelphia asked for the public's help and patience Monday as they search for four young men who disappeared over the past week in what they are calling a criminal investigation.

