News
updated: 7/10/2017 10:57 PM

Authorities scour vast farmland for 4 missing young men

  • A family walks down a blocked off drive way, Monday, July 10, 2017, in Solebury, Pa. Authorities are chasing fast-developing leads in the search for four young men feared to be the victims of foul play, but said Monday that it could take days despite intense efforts centered on a large swath of farmland.

  • This photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Cosmo DiNardo, who was arrested Monday, July 10, 2017. DiNardo was arrested on a charge of possession of firearms by a person prohibited from possessing a firearm. His arrest comes as the FBI uses heavy equipment to search his family's sprawling farm property in Solebury Township during a search for four men who are missing. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office via AP)

  • A couple leaves a blocked off drive way Monday, July 10, 2017, in Solebury, Pa. Authorities are chasing fast-developing leads in the search for four young men feared to be the victims of foul play, but said Monday that it could take days despite intense efforts centered on a large swath of farmland.

  • A couple holds hands as they wait to cross a busy rural road after leaving a blocked off drive way Monday, July 10, 2017, in Solebury, Pa. Authorities are chasing fast-developing leads in the search for four young men feared to be the victims of foul play, but said Monday that it could take days despite intense efforts centered on a large swath of farmland.

  • Matthew Weintraub, District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., speaks to the media during a news conference, Monday, July 10, 2017, in Solebury, Pa.

  • This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on July 10, 2017, shows Mark Sturgis, one of four young men who went missing last week. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

  • This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on July 10, 2017, shows Jimi Tar Patrick, one of four young men who went missing last week. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

  • This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on Monday, July 10, 2017, shows Tom Meo, one of four young men who went missing last week. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

  • This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on Monday, July 10, 2017, shows Dean Finocchiaro, one of four young men who went missing last week. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

  • Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub briefs reporters at a news conference in Solebury Township, Pa., about the investigation into the disappearance of four men Monday, July 10, 2017. Weintraub identifies the missing men, who went missing last week, as Mark Sturgis, of Pennsburg; Tom Meo, of Plumstead; Dean Finocchiario, of Middletown; and Jimi Tar Patrick, of Newtown Township. (Bill Fraser/The Intelligencer via AP)

  • Bucks County DA Matthew Weintraub speaks during a press conference in Solebury Township Monday, July 10, 2017, to discuss the investigation into the disappearance of four young Bucks County men who disappeared over the past week in what they are calling a criminal investigation. Behind Weintraub are Newtown Township police chief Rick Pasqaulini, center, and Solebury Township police chief Dominick Bellizzie. (Clem Murray/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

  • Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub holds up photos of four men who are missing during a news conference in Solebury Township, Pa., Monday, July 10, 2017. The four men, who went missing last week, are Dean Finocchiaro, from left, Tom Meo, Jimi Tar Patrick and Mark Sturgis. (Clem Murray/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

  • A police officer walks down a blocked off drive way, Monday, July 10, 2017, in Solebury, Pa. Authorities near Philadelphia asked for the public's help and patience Monday as they search for four young men who disappeared over the past week in what they are calling a criminal investigation.

  • Law enforcement officials walk down a blocked off drive way, Monday, July 10, 2017, in Solebury, Pa. Authorities near Philadelphia asked for the public's help and patience Monday as they search for four young men who disappeared over the past week in what they are calling a criminal investigation.

  • Law enforcement officials walk down a blocked off drive way, Monday, July 10, 2017, in Solebury, Pa. Authorities near Philadelphia asked for the public's help and patience Monday as they search for four young men who disappeared over the past week in what they are calling a criminal investigation.

  • Law enforcement officials walk down a blocked off drive way, Monday, July 10, 2017, in Solebury, Pa. Police are searching for four young men who went missing in a period of about a week.

  • Construction equipment and law enforcement officials head down a blocked off drive way, Monday, July 10, 2017, in Solebury, Pa. Police are searching for four young men who went missing in a period of about a week.

  • Matthew Weintraub, District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., speaks to the media during a news conference, Monday, July 10, 2017, in Solebury, Pa.

PHILADELPHIA -- The search for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play is set to continue Tuesday, a day after authorities arrested a man linked to a property that has become the focus of the investigation.

Officials said they were chasing "incredibly hot" leads as they spent much of Monday scouring a large swath of farmland in Solebury Township, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Philadelphia, in their search for 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick. One of the men disappeared on Wednesday and three others on Friday.

"We're not going to rest until we get through every inch of that property," Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said at a Monday afternoon news conference.

Hours after Weintraub's briefing, authorities arrested Cosmo DiNardo, whose family owns the sprawling farmland, on an unrelated gun charge. According to a police affidavit obtained by the Bucks County Courier Times, the 20-year-old Bensalem man was accused of possessing a shotgun and ammunition in February despite a history of mental illness that includes a voluntary commitment. DiNardo was ordered held on $1 million bail. His lawyer and parents could not immediately be reached for comment. Authorities have not called him a suspect in the men's disappearance.

Weintraub said it remains unclear what relationship the missing men have with each other. But Sturgis' father, Mark Potash, told The Associated Press that his son and Meo are longtime friends who work in construction for him. He said Finocchiaro is a mutual friend of theirs.

The FBI, Pennsylvania state police and five local law enforcement agencies have joined the case, Weintraub said, describing the investigation as "all hands on deck."

