Breaking News Bar
 
Business
posted: 7/10/2017 7:00 AM

Abercrombie says its off the block andshares plunge

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- The teen retailer Abercrombie & Fitch says it's no longer looking to sell the company and shares are down 11 percent before the opening bell.

Abercrombie said in May that it was it in talks with several parties about a potential deal, but said Monday that it has ended all such negotiations.

More people are shopping at lower-cost, fast-fashion stores like H&M and Forever 21, and that has wreaked havoc on one-time mall mainstays like Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

The New Albany, Ohio, company says sales remain strong at its surf-inspired Hollister brand and is continuing to work on improving the performance at Abercrombie.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account