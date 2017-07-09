Breaking News Bar
 
IOC completing 1,000 retests of Vancouver Olympic samples

Associated Press
LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- The IOC expects to complete retesting of more than 1,000 doping samples from the 2010 Vancouver Olympics next month.

Richard Budgett, the Olympic body's medical director, says hundreds of results have already been obtained in the reanalysis program. He declined to provide details at an IOC news conference.

Any positive tests would allow the IOC to remove athletes who are still active from the Pyeongchang Winter Games, which open Feb. 9 in South Korea.

All samples from more than 170 Russian athletes who competed in Vancouver are being retested.

The IOC requested retesting of the entire Russia team from Vancouver after World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren last year detailed state-backed doping at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

An IOC disciplinary commission investigating Sochi cases is due to start publishing verdicts within weeks.

