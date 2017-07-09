IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast

IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 9, 2017

534 FPUS53 KIWX 090642

ZFPIWX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Northern Indiana

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017

INZ027-092100-

Adams-

Including the cities of Decatur and Berne

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ018-092100-

Allen IN-

Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ033-092100-

Blackford-

Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ022-092100-

Cass IN-

Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through early afternoon,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ009-092100-

De Kalb-

Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ005-092100-

Elkhart-

Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ015-092100-

Fulton IN-

Including the cities of Rochester and Akron

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through early afternoon,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ032-092100-

Grant-

Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ025-092100-

Huntington-

Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ034-092100-

Jay-

Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ016-092100-

Kosciusko-

Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ006-092100-

Lagrange-

Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ003-092100-

La Porte-

Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte

142 AM CDT Sun Jul 9 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through early afternoon,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ014-092100-

Marshall-

Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ023-092100-

Miami-

Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through early afternoon,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ008-092100-

Noble-

Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ013-092100-

Pulaski-

Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville

142 AM CDT Sun Jul 9 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through early afternoon,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ012-092100-

Starke-

Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake

142 AM CDT Sun Jul 9 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through early afternoon,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ004-092100-

St. Joseph IN-

Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,

and Walkerton

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ007-092100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Angola and Fremont

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ024-092100-

Wabash-

Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ026-092100-

Wells-

Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ020-092100-

White-

Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through early afternoon,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely toward daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ017-092100-

Whitley-

Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley

242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

