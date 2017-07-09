IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 9, 2017
National Weather Service Northern Indiana
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017
Adams-
Including the cities of Decatur and Berne
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Allen IN-
Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Blackford-
Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Cass IN-
Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through early afternoon,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
De Kalb-
Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Elkhart-
Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Fulton IN-
Including the cities of Rochester and Akron
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through early afternoon,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Grant-
Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Huntington-
Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Jay-
Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Kosciusko-
Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lagrange-
Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
La Porte-
Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte
142 AM CDT Sun Jul 9 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through early afternoon,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Marshall-
Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Miami-
Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through early afternoon,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Noble-
Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Pulaski-
Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville
142 AM CDT Sun Jul 9 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through early afternoon,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Starke-
Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake
142 AM CDT Sun Jul 9 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through early afternoon,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
St. Joseph IN-
Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,
and Walkerton
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Angola and Fremont
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Wabash-
Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Wells-
Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
White-
Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through early afternoon,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely toward daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Whitley-
Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley
242 AM EDT Sun Jul 9 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
