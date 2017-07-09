Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 7/9/2017 7:00 AM

Israeli blacklist of US rabbis points to widening rift

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By ILAN BEN ZION
Associated Press
 
 

JERUSALEM -- Israel's rabbinical authorities have compiled a blacklist of overseas rabbis whose authority they refuse to recognize when it comes to certifying the Jewishness of someone who wants to get married in Israel.

The list includes a number of prominent Orthodox rabbis. Among them are a social activist in New York who has advocated for greater rights for women, a Canadian rabbi who is friendly with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a close colleague of the rabbi who converted Ivanka Trump.

The list of 160 rabbis is another sign of a deepening rift between overseas Jewish communities and Israeli religious authorities.

ITIM, a liberal religious group that obtained the list, says it does not know how the chief rabbinate compiled the names. The rabbinate did not respond to requests for comment.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account