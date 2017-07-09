Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 7/9/2017 7:00 AM

Iraqi troops in Mosul mark gains in final stretch

  • Iraqi Army soldiers gather to celebrate their gains as their fight against Islamic State militants continues in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, Sunday, July 9, 2017.

  • Iraqi civilians sit inside a house as they wait to be taken out of the Old City during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq, Sunday, July 9, 2017.

  • A boy sits next to a defaced drawing of the Islamic State flag while waiting in a house to be taken out of the Old City during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq, Sunday, July 9, 2017.

By SUSANNAH GEORGE
Associated Press
 
 

MOSUL, Iraq -- Iraqi troops are celebrating the clearing of Islamic State militants from some of their last strongholds in Mosul, but heavy fighting is still underway.

Lt. Gen. Jassim Nizal of the army's 9th Division said Sunday his forces have achieved "victory" in the sector allotted to them, after a similar announcement by the militarized Federal Police. Iraqi special forces are still fighting a few hundred meters (yards) away.

Nizal's soldiers danced to patriotic music atop tanks even as airstrikes sent plumes of smoke into the air nearby.

Iraq launched the operation to retake Mosul in October. IS now controls less than a square kilometer (mile) of territory in Mosul's Old City, but is using human shields, suicide bombers and snipers in a fight to the death.

