Former Illinois purchasing director pays $440K to county

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- A former purchasing director for a northern Illinois county has paid more than $440,000 in restitution to the county less than a year after being sent to federal prison.

The Rockford Register Star (http://bit.ly/2sWcrPJ ) reports that Sally Claassen's payments fulfill a judge's orders to repay what was stolen from Winnebago County.

The Roscoe resident became the subject of an FBI investigation which found money was embezzled in 2014 and 2015. She resigned from her post in 2015 and pleaded guilty to theft from a program receiving federal funds in 2016.

The 58-year-old was sentenced to two years in Waseca Federal Correctional Institution in September. The minimum security federal prison is located in Minnesota. She'll also have one year of supervised release and must serve 100 hours of community service.

