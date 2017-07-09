Breaking News Bar
 
Woman killed, 8 wounded at Ohio party for pregnant woman

Associated Press
CINCINNATI -- Authorities say two men have opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children.

The pregnant woman tells WXIX-TV she lost her baby after being shot in the leg during the 11:30 p.m. encounter Saturday in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati.

Police are searching for the gunmen, who were dressed in black when they broke into the home while guests were watching a movie. A Colerain Township police spokesman says the motive for the shooting is unknown.

The children are hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The five adults were treated at a Cincinnati hospital, where one is listed in critical condition.

Police have released few details about the shooting.

