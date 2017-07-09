Report: Trump Jr. was promised damaging info about Clinton

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 file photo, Donald Trump Jr. campaigns for his father Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Gilbert, Ariz. Donald Trumpâs eldest son, son-in-law and then-campaign chairman met with a Russian lawyer shortly after Trump won the Republican nomination, in what appears to be the earliest known private meeting between key aides to the president and a Russian. Representatives of Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner confirmed the June 2016 meeting to The Associated Press after The New York Times reported Saturday, July 8, 2017 on the gathering of the men and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Donald Trump's eldest son says he met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer shortly after his father clinched the GOP nomination, hoping to get information helpful to the campaign.

A New York Times report Sunday citing advisers to the White House and other people familiar with the gathering says Trump Jr. agreed to the meeting after being promised information damaging to Hillary Clinton.

The June meeting at Trump Tower with attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya involved Trump Jr., his brother-in-law Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort, then the campaign chairman.

In a statement, Trump Jr. says the attorney claimed to have information that "individuals connected to Russia were funding the Democratic National Committee" and supporting Clinton.

He says no details or supporting information was ever offered, and that his father was unaware of the meeting.