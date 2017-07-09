Breaking News Bar
 
'Spider-Man: Homecoming' slings $117 million debut

  • This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Tom Holland in a scene from "Spider-Man: Homecoming." (Chuck Zlotnick/Columbia Pictures-Sony via AP)

By JAKE COYLE
NEW YORK -- "Spider-Man: Homecoming" opened with an estimated $117 million in North America, marking one of the summer's biggest debuts.

The better-than-expected result showed that moviegoers don't necessarily have franchise fatigue, if the new installment is good enough. The well-received "Homecoming" kicks off the third "Spider-Man" iteration in the last 15 years, and second reboot since 2014's "The Amazing Spider-Man," with Andrew Garfield.

But "Homecoming" returned to "Spider-Man" teenage roots, casting Tom Holland in the part. It also co-stars Michael Keaton as the villain Vulture and Robert Downey Jr. as Spider-Man's mentor, Iron Man.

Last week's top film, "Despicable Me 3," dropped to second with $34 million. The Edgar Wright action-musical "Baby Driver" held well in third with $12.8 million in its second week.

