Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 7/8/2017 10:59 AM

Ajax player Nouri 'stable' after collapsing in friendly game

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ZILLERTAL, Austria -- Ajax says midfielder Abdelhak Nouri is in stable condition after he collapsed and was taken to hospital by helicopter during a preseason friendly against Werder Bremen in Austria.

The Dutch club says on Twitter "it was a matter of an irregular heartbeat. He is stable, has pulse and is being kept asleep."

Nouri went down in the 70th minute of the game. While he received medical attention on the field, spectators were asked to leave the venue, and the match was abandoned with Bremen leading 2-1.

The 20-year-old Nouri has played nine games for Ajax since his debut in September 2016. He was part of the squad for the Europa League final in Stockholm in May when Ajax lost 2-0 to Manchester United, but didn't play.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account