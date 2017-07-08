Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 7/8/2017 12:46 PM

Grizzlies' Rabb to miss summer league games; injured ankle

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis Grizzlies rookie forward Ivan Rabb will miss the first three summer league games as he recovers from a sprained left ankle.

The Grizzlies said Saturday that Rabb would be re-evaluated and the team would update his situation after the first three games.

Rabb, a 6-foot-10 forward from California, sprained his ankle during a pre-draft workout.

Memphis obtained Rabb for a future second-round pick after the Orlando Magic selected him in the second round. Rabb was the 35th overall draft pick.

The 20-year-old Rabb played 31 games for California as a sophomore this past season. He averaged 14 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1 block.

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

