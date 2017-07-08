Frazier homers in 9th to lift Yankees over Brewers 5-3

hello

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a single to right field on a pitch from Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Brent Suter during the sixth inning of an interleague baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers' Domingo Santana, right, runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) during the first inning of an interleague baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Associated Press

New York Yankees' Joe Girardi, left, talks to first base umpire Larry Vanover after Milwaukee Brewers' Travis Shaw was hit by a pitch from Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino during the first inning of an interleague baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers' Domingo Santana connects for a three-run home run off a pitch from New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino during the first inning of an interleague baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Associated Press

REMOVES REFERENCE TO RELIEF PITCHER Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brent Suter throws a pitch to New York Yankees' Brett Gardner during the first inning of an interleague baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Associated Press

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a single to right field on a pitch from Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Brent Suter during the sixth inning of an interleague baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Clint Frazier hit a three-run homer off Corey Knebel with one out in the ninth, lifting the New York Yankees over the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 on Saturday.

Frazier turned on a 1-0 pitch from Knebel (0-2) for his second career homer and first game-ending shot. He threw his helmet as he approached his teammates at home plate, unveiling his mop of red hair, which was then doused in yellow Gatorade.

Frazier had three hits and a career-high four RBIs in his sixth game.

It was New York's third walk-off win this season and ended a three-game slide. The Yankees improved to 7-17 since going a season-best 15 games over. 500 on June 12.