Donaldson, Tulowitzki homer as Blue Jays beat Astros 7-2

TORONTO -- Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki homered, helping Marcus Stroman and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 7-2 on Saturday.

Donaldson ended a 20-game homerless drought with a three-run shot in the fifth inning. Tulowitzki connected for the second straight game as Toronto bounced back from Friday night's 12-2 loss.

Stroman (9-5) pitched seven effective innings as the Blue Jays beat the Astros for the 10th time in their last 13 meetings. The right-hander, who was removed from his previous start because of a blister on his pitching hand, allowed one run and six hits.

Marwin Gonzalez homered in the ninth for Houston, which hit into four double plays over the first five innings.

Mike Fiers (5-4) pitched six innings in his first road loss since Aug. 14, also in Toronto. He was charged with three runs and five hits.

All-Star Chris Devenski replaced him for the seventh and gave up four runs off three hits in one inning of work.

George Springer put Houston in front with a run-scoring double in the third. It was the sixth RBI of the series for Springer.

Fiers opened with four hitless innings before running into trouble in the fifth.

After plunking Jose Bautista and giving up a hit to Russell Martin, the right-hander surrendered his first home run since May 25 when Donaldson hit a drive to left-center for his ninth of the season. It marked the first home run Fiers had given up in 45 innings.

All-Star Justin Smoak doubled in Martin before Tulowitzki hit a three-run shot off Devenski in the seventh. It was Tulowitzki's seventh home run.

MOVING ON UP

Springer's third-inning double represented the 45th consecutive game that the Astros have hit at least one double, increasing the franchise record. The hit broke a tie for fourth place all-time with Kansas City (2011-12) and Pittsburgh (2008), and puts them one away from tying Tampa Bay for the third-longest streak. The major league record of 75 was set by Cleveland back in 1996.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

Donaldson showed off his range and reflexes at third. The 2015 AL MVP leapt to rob Carlos Correa of a potential extra-base hit in the third inning, and then threw to first to double up Josh Reddick.

HOME SWEET HOME

Over the last five seasons, the home team in Houston-Toronto games holds a 22-9 record.

SHUTTING DOWN THE HIT PARADE

After surrendering 11 or more hits in each of their last five home games, the Blue Jays held the Astros to seven. The five games was the longest such streak since a six-game run between May 31 and June 4, 2011.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: LHP Dallas Keuchel will throw off a mound on Sunday, according to manager A.J. Hinch. Keuchel has been sidelined since June 2 with a neck injury.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Brad Peacock (6-1, 2.91 ERA) makes his first start at Rogers Centre looking to build on his career-high six wins.

Blue Jays: LHP J.A. Happ (3-5, 3.47 ERA) is 4-1 against the Astros in seven starts.