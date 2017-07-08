Breaking News Bar
 
Sun overcomes 22-point deficit to beat Mystics 96-92

  Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas (25) battle Washington Mystics' Tierra Ruffin-Pratt (14) and Krystal Thomas, back, for a rebound in the second half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

    Associated Press

  Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas (25) is fouled by Washington Mystics' Tierra Ruffin-Pratt, right, on a drive as Mystics' Emma Meeseman, left, defends in the second half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

    Associated Press

  Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas (25) shoots over Washington Mystics' Natasha Cloud (9) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

    Associated Press

  Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas (25) is fouled by Washington Mystics' Emma Meeseman (33) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

    Associated Press

  Washington Mystics coach Mike Thibault argues a call during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun on Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

    Associated Press

  Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas (25) fouls Washington Mystics' Elena Delle Donne during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

    Associated Press

  Washington Mystics' Elena Delle Donne shoots over Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas in the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

    Associated Press

  Connecticut Sun's Brionna Jones, right, battles Washington Mystics' Emma Meesseman (33) for a rebound in the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

    Associated Press

  Connecticut Sun's Courtney Williams (10)leaps over Washington Mystics' Natasha Cloud (9) and Kayla Pedersen (7) for a rebound during a WNBA basketball game Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

    Associated Press

  Connecticut Sun's Jonquel Jones, left, is fouled by Washington Mystics' Krystal Thomas in the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Jonquel Jones scored 22 points, Alyssa Thomas hit the go-ahead jumper with 36 seconds and the Connecticut Sun overcame a 22-point, second-half deficit to beat the Washington Mystics 96-92 on Saturday night.

Thomas finished with 19 points to help Connecticut (10-7) win its fourth straight game and move past Washington (10-8) for the Eastern Conference lead.

The Mystics led 75-53 with 5:03 left in the third. Jones' layup sparked a 20-6 Sun run to close the quarter and cut the deficit to eight.

Thomas scored five straight points to tie it at 86 with 4:31 left, and her late jumper finally put Connecticut in front. Washington had two opportunities to tie or regain the lead, but Elena Della Donne and Tierra Ruffin-Pratt missed jumpers.

Delle Donne scored a season-high 28 for Washington. The Mystics have lost three straight for the first time this season.

