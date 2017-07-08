Breaking News Bar
 
Sixers No. 1 overall pick Fultz injures left ankle

By JON KRAWCZYNSKI
Associated Press
 
 

LAS VEGAS -- No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz needed to be helped off the court with an injury to his left ankle in the Philadelphia 76ers' summer league game Saturday night against Golden State.

Fultz appeared to roll his ankle in the second half and was helped to the locker room by two teammates.

It was the last thing the Sixers wanted to see just when they appeared to be ready to put years of misery behind them. They have dealt with significant injuries to center Joel Embiid and last year's No. 1 pick, Ben Simmons, over the last three years.

"Oh no no no," Embiid tweeted, "don't do this to us."

Fultz, who signed his contract earlier in the day, was taken for X-rays and there was no immediate word on the extent of his injury. The former Washington star had eight points in 15 minutes.

The 76ers pulled off a trade with Boston before the draft in June to move up from No. 3 to No. 1 to take Fultz, the dynamic scoring point guard that GM Bryan Colangelo felt was the perfect piece to put with Simmons and Embiid.

The move energized a fan base that had been worn down by years of tanking under previous GM Sam Hinkie, though his oft-criticized strategy was finally starting to pay off with the accumulation of talent in Philly.

The Sixers also added veterans J.J. Redick and Amir Johnson to supplement the young core and appeared poised to get rolling in the wide-open Eastern Conference.

Fultz averaged 23.2 points last season for the Huskies, tops among freshmen, and added 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game, the only Division I player to reach those stats.

