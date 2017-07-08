IN Current Conditions

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

IN Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, July 8, 2017

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Anderson;Fog;68;WNW;6;89%

Auburn;Partly cloudy;64;W;5;87%

Bloomington;Clear;67;Calm;0;90%

Columbus;Partly cloudy;64;SW;3;100%

Eagle Creek;Clear;68;Calm;0;89%

Elkhart;Partly cloudy;64;W;6;86%

Evansville;Clear;72;NE;5;90%

Fort Wayne;Clear;66;W;8;89%

Gary;Cloudy;68;NW;3;76%

Goshen;Partly cloudy;64;W;6;86%

Huntingburg;Partly cloudy;69;SSW;3;96%

Indianapolis;Mostly clear;65;WSW;7;96%

Knox;Partly cloudy;63;W;5;90%

Kokomo;Clear;67;W;7;96%

Lafayette;Fog;66;W;3;100%

Muncie;Fog;68;WNW;6;89%

Peru;Clear;66;W;6;100%

Shelbyville;Clear;65;W;5;90%

South Bend;Cloudy;65;W;7;84%

Terre Haute;Fog;67;Calm;0;96%

Warsaw;Partly cloudy;61;W;5;93%

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Indiana, Current Conditions