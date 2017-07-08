IN Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, July 8, 2017
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Anderson;Fog;68;WNW;6;89%
Auburn;Partly cloudy;64;W;5;87%
Bloomington;Clear;67;Calm;0;90%
Columbus;Partly cloudy;64;SW;3;100%
Eagle Creek;Clear;68;Calm;0;89%
Elkhart;Partly cloudy;64;W;6;86%
Evansville;Clear;72;NE;5;90%
Fort Wayne;Clear;66;W;8;89%
Gary;Cloudy;68;NW;3;76%
Goshen;Partly cloudy;64;W;6;86%
Huntingburg;Partly cloudy;69;SSW;3;96%
Indianapolis;Mostly clear;65;WSW;7;96%
Knox;Partly cloudy;63;W;5;90%
Kokomo;Clear;67;W;7;96%
Lafayette;Fog;66;W;3;100%
Muncie;Fog;68;WNW;6;89%
Peru;Clear;66;W;6;100%
Shelbyville;Clear;65;W;5;90%
South Bend;Cloudy;65;W;7;84%
Terre Haute;Fog;67;Calm;0;96%
Warsaw;Partly cloudy;61;W;5;93%
