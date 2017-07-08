IN Wilmington OH Zone Forecast

IN Wilmington OH Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 8, 2017

ILNZFPILN

FPUS51 KILN 080100

ZFPILN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Wilmington OH

858 PM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

INZ050-080900-

Wayne-

Including the city of Richmond

858 PM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperatures

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ058-080900-

Fayette IN-

Including the city of Connersville

858 PM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers late this

evening, then mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ059-080900-

Union IN-

Including the cities of Liberty and West College Corner

858 PM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers late this

evening, then mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

INZ066-080900-

Franklin IN-

Including the city of Brookville

858 PM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers late this

evening, then mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

INZ073-080900-

Ripley-

Including the cities of Batesville, Milan, and Versailles

858 PM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers late this

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

INZ074-080900-

Dearborn-

Including the cities of Lawrenceburg and Aurora

858 PM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers late this

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

INZ075-080900-

Ohio-

Including the city of Rising Sun

858 PM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers late this

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

INZ080-080900-

Switzerland-

Including the city of Vevay

858 PM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers late this evening. Patchy fog.

Near steady temperatures in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Widespread fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Keywords: Indiana, Zone Forecast