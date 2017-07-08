IN Forecast for Monday, July 10, 2017
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Anderson;Sun and clouds;81;65;SE;3;60%;30%;7
Auburn;Partly sunny;81;65;S;6;54%;28%;7
Bloomington;Partly sunny;85;68;S;5;57%;17%;8
Columbus;Partly sunny;85;66;SSE;5;55%;27%;7
Eagle Creek;Clouds and sun;83;67;SSE;4;58%;27%;7
Elkhart;Partly sunny;83;66;S;7;56%;44%;8
Evansville;Partly sunny;89;69;S;5;57%;34%;8
Fort Wayne;Clouds and sun;82;66;S;6;55%;28%;7
Gary;Partly sunny;85;66;SE;7;47%;57%;8
Goshen;Partly sunny;82;66;S;7;57%;43%;8
Huntingburg;Partly sunny;86;68;SSE;5;66%;27%;8
Indianapolis;Sunny intervals;84;68;S;6;53%;27%;7
Knox;Clouds and sun;83;66;S;6;55%;30%;7
Kokomo;Sun and clouds;83;66;S;6;56%;29%;7
Lafayette;Clouds and sun;83;65;SSW;4;66%;28%;7
Muncie;Partly sunny;83;67;SE;5;56%;30%;7
Peru;Clouds and sun;82;66;SSE;7;58%;29%;7
Shelbyville;Clouds and sun;84;66;SSE;5;54%;26%;7
South Bend;Partly sunny;82;64;SE;8;54%;45%;8
Terre Haute;Partly sunny;85;68;S;5;62%;39%;8
Warsaw;Partly sunny;80;65;S;6;56%;28%;7
