updated: 7/8/2017 11:29 AM

Actor LaBeouf arrested in Georgia for public drunkenness

  • In this Saturday, July 8, 2017 photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office, actor Shia LaBeouf poses for a booking photo, in Savannah, Ga. LaBeouf has been released from a Georgia jail after posting $7,000 bond on charges of public drunkenness. In addition to the public drunkenness charge, he also was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction. Further details surrounding the arrest were not immediately available. (Chatham County Sheriff's Office via AP)

    Associated Press

  • FILE - This Nov. 30, 2016 file photo shows Shia LaBeouf at the premiere of "Man Down" in Los Angeles. LaBeouf has been released from a Georgia jail after posting $7,000 bond on charges of public drunkenness. The Chatham County Sheriff's Office says the 31-year-old was arrested at 4 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017, by the Savannah Police Department and released. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Associated Press
SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Actor Shia LaBeouf has been released from a Georgia jail after posting $7,000 bond on charges of public drunkenness.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office says the 31-year-old was arrested at 4 a.m. Saturday by the Savannah Police Department and released.

In addition to the public drunkenness charge, he also was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction. Further details surrounding the arrest were not immediately available.

LaBeouf has faced similar charges in the past. He is in the Savannah area filming his new movie, "The Peanut Butter Falcon" that also stars Dakota Johnson.

