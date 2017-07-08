Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 7/8/2017 3:50 PM

Missing teen daughter of actor Donal Logue found safe

Associated Press
NEW YORK -- The teenage daughter of actor Donal Logue has been found safe nearly two weeks after she went missing in New York City.

The New York Police Department says 16-year-old Jade Logue was found Saturday.

Logue had posted appeals to help find Jade on Facebook and Twitter after she disappeared on June 26.

He wrote on Facebook that the "net had been flung far and wide."

Jade is transgender and was previously known as Arlo Logue. Police provided no details about how or where she was found.

Donal Logue stars as Detective Harvey Bullock on "Gotham." He also had a recurring role as Lt. Declan Murphy on NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

