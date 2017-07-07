Breaking News Bar
 
WTA: Mattek-Sands' right knee tested after Wimbledon injury

LONDON -- A WTA spokesman says No. 1-ranked doubles player Bethanie-Mattek Sands is having tests on her injured right knee a day after hurting it during a match at Wimbledon.

Alexander Prior says in an email on Friday that Mattek-Sands, a 32-year-old American, "is currently undergoing more scans this morning."

Mattek-Sands fell and clutched at her knee, then began sobbing and screaming for help, in the third set's opening game of her second-round singles match Thursday.

In doubles, Mattek-Sands and partner Lucie Safarova came to Wimbledon seeking a fourth consecutive Grand Slam title in women's doubles.

