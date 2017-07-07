AP Source: Pistons get Bradley, sending Morris to Celtics

Breaking News Bar
 
By NOAH TRISTER
Associated Press
 
 

DETROIT -- A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Detroit Pistons have acquired guard Avery Bradley from the Boston Celtics for forward Marcus Morris.

Detroit also receives a 2019 second-round draft pick, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the trade had not been announced.

Bradley's arrival gives the Pistons a replacement for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who had been a restricted free agent. Detroit is renouncing the rights to Caldwell-Pope.

Bradley averaged 16.3 points per game last season for the Celtics, but he's no longer needed in Boston. The Celtics are adding All-Star forward Gordon Hayward. Morris averaged 14 points for Detroit.

ESPN first reported the trade was being finalized.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

