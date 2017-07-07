Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 7/7/2017 7:27 PM

Bartolo Colon, Twins reach agreement on minor league deal

Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS -- Bartolo Colon has agreed to terms on a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins.

The 44-year-old with 235 career victories was designated for assignment last Thursday by the Atlanta Braves, a day after a loss to San Diego dropped his record to 2-8. He had an 8.14 ERA in 13 starts.

The Twins say Colon will report to Triple-A Rochester soon. The announcement was made in the third inning of Minnesota's game Friday against Baltimore.

Colon's successful run with the New York Mets from 2014-16 helped affirm his status as one of the game's most durable and popular players. He began his career with Cleveland in 1997 and won the AL Cy Young Award with the Angels in 2005. He is a four-time All-Star, most recently with the Mets last year, when he won 15 games with a 3.43 ERA.

The Braves hoped Colon could hold a rotation spot this year while the team waited for pitching help from prospects still in the minors.

