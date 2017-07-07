Cruz's 300th HR, Paxton's pitching pace Mariners past A's

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz hits an RBI single during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics first base coach Mike Aldrete (14) sends Matt Joyce to second base after Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger committed a throwing error after he caught a fly ball hit by Athletics' Ryan Lavarnway during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Seattle. Mariners first baseman Danny Valencia is at left. Associated Press

Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano (22) slides home to score as Oakland Athletics catcher Ryan Lavarnway waits for the throw during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics' Matt Joyce is greeted in the dugout after he scored on a double by Marcus Semien during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton throws against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz hits a three-run home run during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

SEATTLE -- Nelson Cruz hit his 300th home run and drove in five, James Paxton allowed two hits over seven innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 7-2 on Friday night.

Cruz's three-run drive in the eighth off Liam Hendricks put Seattle up 6-2. Cruz also had RBI singles in the first and third as Seattle snapped a four-game skid.

Paxton (7-3) did not allow a hit after Marcus Semien's two-run double in the second. The left-hander struck out nine, walked three and hit one batter. Nick Vincent pitched a perfect eighth, and Mark Rzepczynski and Steve Cishek finished.

Sean Manaea (7-5) gave up three runs and eight hits in seven innings. Manaea, 6-1 in his previous nine starts, struck out three and walked one.