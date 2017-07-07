G-20 summit in Germany to discuss terror, trade, climate

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pose for a photograph prior to a bilateral meeting on the eve of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Thursday, July 6, 2017. The leaders of the group of 20 meet July 7 and 8. Associated Press

A window is smashed in Hamburg, northern Germany, Friday, July 7, 2017 after protests against the G-20 summit turnt violent the night before. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP) Associated Press

In this July 6, 2017 photo protesters are silhouetted against a water cannon of the police during violent demonstrations on the eve of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany. The leader of the group of 20 meet Friday and Saturday in Hamburg. (Bodo Marks/dpa via AP) Associated Press

In this July 6, 2017 photo a protester wave a flag when a water cannon of the police is approaching during violent demonstrations on the eve of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany. The leader of the group of 20 meet Friday and Saturday in Hamburg. (Bodo Marks/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Protestors hold posters on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Friday, July 7, 2017. The leaders of the group of 20 meet July 7 and 8. Associated Press

HAMBURG, Germany -- The Group of 20 summit is getting underway in Hamburg, with terrorism, global trade and climate change among the issues on the agenda as leaders gather under tight security.

The host, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, says she hopes to find "compromises and answers" on a range of issues at the two-day meeting of leading economic powers opening Friday. While there's little disagreement on fighting terrorism, prospects of finding common ground on climate change and trade look uncertain.

The meeting opens after skirmishes Thursday evening between police and violent protesters elsewhere in the port city, Germany's second-biggest. Police said that at least 76 officers were hurt, one of whom had to be taken to a hospital with an eye injury after a firework exploded in front of him.