IN Indianapolis IN Zone Forecast

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

IN Indianapolis IN Zone Forecast for Friday, July 7, 2017

_____

088 FPUS53 KIND 070634

ZFPIND

Zone Forecast Product for Central Indiana

National Weather Service Indianapolis IN

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

INZ047-072015-

Marion-

Including the city of Indianapolis

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms until

midday, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ046-072015-

Hendricks-

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midday, then partly cloudy with showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ037-072015-

Boone-

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms until midday, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ039-072015-

Hamilton-

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms until midday, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ040-072015-

Madison-

Including the city of Anderson

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms until midday, then showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ048-072015-

Hancock-

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms until

midday, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ056-072015-

Shelby-

Including the city of Shelbyville

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ055-072015-

Johnson-

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ054-072015-

Morgan-

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ028-072015-

Warren-

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ029-072015-

Tippecanoe-

Including the city of Lafayette

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms until midday, then showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ021-072015-

Carroll-

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midday, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ031-072015-

Howard-

Including the city of Kokomo

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midday, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ041-072015-

Delaware-

Including the city of Muncie

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms until midday, then showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ042-072015-

Randolph-

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms until midday, then showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ035-072015-

Fountain-

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ036-072015-

Montgomery-

Including the city of Crawfordsville

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms until midday,

then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ030-072015-

Clinton-

Including the city of Frankfort

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midday, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ038-072015-

Tipton-

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midday, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ043-072015-

Vermillion-

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

INZ044-072015-

Parke-

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

INZ045-072015-

Putnam-

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

INZ049-072015-

Henry-

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms until midday, then showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ051-072015-

Vigo-

Including the city of Terre Haute

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

INZ052-072015-

Clay-

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers until midday,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

INZ053-072015-

Owen-

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

INZ057-072015-

Rush-

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ060-072015-

Sullivan-

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

INZ061-072015-

Greene-

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

INZ062-072015-

Monroe-

Including the city of Bloomington

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

INZ063-072015-

Brown-

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ064-072015-

Bartholomew-

Including the city of Columbus

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ065-072015-

Decatur-

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ067-072015-

Knox-

Including the city of Vincennes

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

INZ068-072015-

Daviess-

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

INZ069-072015-

Martin-

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

INZ070-072015-

Lawrence-

Including the city of Bedford

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

INZ071-072015-

Jackson-

Including the city of Seymour

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

INZ072-072015-

Jennings-

234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Indiana, Zone Forecast