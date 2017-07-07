IN Indianapolis IN Zone Forecast for Friday, July 7, 2017
Zone Forecast Product for Central Indiana
National Weather Service Indianapolis IN
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
INZ047-072015-
Marion-
Including the city of Indianapolis
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms until
midday, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ046-072015-
Hendricks-
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midday, then partly cloudy with showers
likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ037-072015-
Boone-
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms until midday, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ039-072015-
Hamilton-
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms until midday, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ040-072015-
Madison-
Including the city of Anderson
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms until midday, then showers likely and
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ048-072015-
Hancock-
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms until
midday, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ056-072015-
Shelby-
Including the city of Shelbyville
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with
showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs
around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ055-072015-
Johnson-
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ054-072015-
Morgan-
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ028-072015-
Warren-
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ029-072015-
Tippecanoe-
Including the city of Lafayette
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms until midday, then showers likely and
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ021-072015-
Carroll-
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
until midday, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ031-072015-
Howard-
Including the city of Kokomo
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
until midday, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ041-072015-
Delaware-
Including the city of Muncie
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms until midday, then showers likely and
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ042-072015-
Randolph-
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms until midday, then showers likely
and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ035-072015-
Fountain-
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ036-072015-
Montgomery-
Including the city of Crawfordsville
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms until midday,
then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ030-072015-
Clinton-
Including the city of Frankfort
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
until midday, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ038-072015-
Tipton-
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
until midday, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ043-072015-
Vermillion-
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
INZ044-072015-
Parke-
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
INZ045-072015-
Putnam-
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
INZ049-072015-
Henry-
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms until midday, then showers likely
and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ051-072015-
Vigo-
Including the city of Terre Haute
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
INZ052-072015-
Clay-
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers until midday,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
INZ053-072015-
Owen-
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
INZ057-072015-
Rush-
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy then becoming
mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ060-072015-
Sullivan-
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
INZ061-072015-
Greene-
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
INZ062-072015-
Monroe-
Including the city of Bloomington
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
INZ063-072015-
Brown-
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ064-072015-
Bartholomew-
Including the city of Columbus
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to
5 mph becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ065-072015-
Decatur-
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ067-072015-
Knox-
Including the city of Vincennes
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
INZ068-072015-
Daviess-
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
INZ069-072015-
Martin-
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to
5 mph becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
INZ070-072015-
Lawrence-
Including the city of Bedford
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to
5 mph becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
INZ071-072015-
Jackson-
Including the city of Seymour
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to
5 mph becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
INZ072-072015-
Jennings-
234 AM EDT Fri Jul 7 2017
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to
5 mph becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
