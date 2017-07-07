Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/7/2017 8:18 AM

Georgia health commissioner named CDC director in Atlanta

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • This photo taken Oct. 3, 2014, shows Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald, commissioner of the Georgia Dept of Public Health, talking about precautions the public can take against Ebola infection during a news conference at the Cobb County Jail in Marietta, Ga. Fitzgerald, has been named director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She replaces Dr. Tom Frieden, who resigned earlier this year at the start of the Trump administration. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, MD, announced Friday, July 7, 2017, Fitzgerald as the 17th permanent director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and administrator for the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR). (Kent D. Johnson /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

    This photo taken Oct. 3, 2014, shows Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald, commissioner of the Georgia Dept of Public Health, talking about precautions the public can take against Ebola infection during a news conference at the Cobb County Jail in Marietta, Ga. Fitzgerald, has been named director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She replaces Dr. Tom Frieden, who resigned earlier this year at the start of the Trump administration. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, MD, announced Friday, July 7, 2017, Fitzgerald as the 17th permanent director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and administrator for the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR). (Kent D. Johnson /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
    Associated Press

 
By MIKE STOBBE
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Georgia's health commissioner has been named the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald succeeds Dr. Tom Frieden, who resigned in January at the end of the Obama administration.

Fitzgerald, 70, has been head of the Georgia Department of Public Health since 2011. She is an OB-GYN and has been prominent in a national organization of state health officials.

Her appointment Friday came from Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, who is a former congressman from Georgia.

The Atlanta-based CDC is the federal government's top public health agency. It has nearly 12,000 employees and 10,000 contractors worldwide.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account