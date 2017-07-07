Charges dismissed against Chicago man in sexual assault case

hello

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. -- Charges have been dismissed against a Chicago man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2016 during Illinois State University's orientation event for new students.

The Pantagraph (http://bit.ly/2uztBVp ) reports that Assistant State's Attorney Kristin Alferink said in court that the state was dismissing charges against 19-year-old Shawn Childs Jr. because the alleged victim decided not to pursue the case.

Childs Jr. was charged with sexual assault and abuse of a 19-year-old woman on July 19, 2016.

Defense lawyer Stephanie Wong says Childs Jr. "is very happy to finally be able to move forward."

Alferink says while the case was dismissed, she commends "the victim's willingness to report it to the police."

___

Information from: The Pantagraph, http://www.pantagraph.com