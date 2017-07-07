Breaking News Bar
 
Anti-G20 activists riot overnight in Hamburg

  • Protesters stay between fires on a street during a protest against the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Friday, July 7, 2017. The leaders of the group of 20 meet July 7 and 8.

    Associated Press

  • Heavily armed special police forces leave the area after riots on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Friday evening, July 7, 2017. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Heavily armed police forces arrive when riots errupt on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Friday evening, July 7, 2017. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Debris sit in a super market after it was looted during riots on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Saturday morning, July 8, 2017. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Police forces rest after riots on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Saturday morning, July 8, 2017. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Protesters stay between fires on a street during a protest against the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Friday, July 7, 2017. The leaders of the group of 20 meet July 7 and 8.

    Associated Press

  • A young woman takes a picture of a burning barricade during a protest against the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Friday, July 7, 2017. The leaders of the group of 20 meet July 7 and 8.

    Associated Press

 
HAMBURG, Germany -- Anti-globalization activists have rioted for a second night as Hamburg hosts the Group of 20 leaders, setting up street barricades, looting supermarkets and attacking police with slingshots and petrol bombs.

Police say riots were extremely violent in the early hours of Saturday in the city's Schanzenviertel neighborhood. Hundreds of officers went into buildings to arrest rioters while being attacked with iron rods and Molotov cocktails thrown from the roofs. Thirteen activists were arrested when special units stormed one building.

Some 500 people looted a supermarket in the neighborhood as well as smaller stores. Cars were torched, street fires lit as activists built barricades with garbage cans and bikes.

World leaders will come together later Saturday to tackle issues including terrorism, climate change and trade.

