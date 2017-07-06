IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 6, 2017
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Northern Indiana
212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017
INZ027-062100-
Adams-
Including the cities of Decatur and Berne
212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Light and variable winds.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ018-062100-
Allen IN-
Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven
212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Light and variable winds.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ033-062100-
Blackford-
Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier
212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Light and variable winds.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through early afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms toward daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ022-062100-
Cass IN-
Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center
212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. East winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ009-062100-
De Kalb-
Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett
212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Light and variable winds.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ005-062100-
Elkhart-
Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee
212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ015-062100-
Fulton IN-
Including the cities of Rochester and Akron
212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. East winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ032-062100-
Grant-
Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland
212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Light and variable winds.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through early afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ025-062100-
Huntington-
Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke
212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. East winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ034-062100-
Jay-
Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk
212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Light and variable winds.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms toward daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ016-062100-
Kosciusko-
Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone
212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. East winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ006-062100-
Lagrange-
Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana
212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ003-062100-
La Porte-
Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte
112 AM CDT Thu Jul 6 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through early afternoon, then mostly sunny late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ014-062100-
Marshall-
Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver
212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. East winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ023-062100-
Miami-
Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico
212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. East winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ008-062100-
Noble-
Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion
212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. East winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ013-062100-
Pulaski-
Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville
112 AM CDT Thu Jul 6 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. East winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ012-062100-
Starke-
Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake
112 AM CDT Thu Jul 6 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. East winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ004-062100-
St. Joseph IN-
Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,
and Walkerton
212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through early afternoon, then mostly sunny late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ007-062100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Angola and Fremont
212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Light and variable winds.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
INZ024-062100-
Wabash-
Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester
212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Light and variable winds.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ026-062100-
Wells-
Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian
212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. East winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ020-062100-
White-
Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston
212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Light and variable winds.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
INZ017-062100-
Whitley-
Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley
212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Light and variable winds.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
