IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast

hello

Success - Article sent!

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 6, 2017

_____

088 FPUS53 KIWX 060613

ZFPIWX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Northern Indiana

212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017

INZ027-062100-

Adams-

Including the cities of Decatur and Berne

212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Light and variable winds.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ018-062100-

Allen IN-

Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven

212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Light and variable winds.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ033-062100-

Blackford-

Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier

212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Light and variable winds.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms through early afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms toward daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ022-062100-

Cass IN-

Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center

212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. East winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ009-062100-

De Kalb-

Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett

212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Light and variable winds.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ005-062100-

Elkhart-

Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee

212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ015-062100-

Fulton IN-

Including the cities of Rochester and Akron

212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. East winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ032-062100-

Grant-

Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland

212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Light and variable winds.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms through early afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ025-062100-

Huntington-

Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke

212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. East winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ034-062100-

Jay-

Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk

212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Light and variable winds.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms toward daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ016-062100-

Kosciusko-

Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone

212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. East winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ006-062100-

Lagrange-

Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana

212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ003-062100-

La Porte-

Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte

112 AM CDT Thu Jul 6 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms through early afternoon, then mostly sunny late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ014-062100-

Marshall-

Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver

212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. East winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ023-062100-

Miami-

Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico

212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. East winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ008-062100-

Noble-

Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion

212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. East winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ013-062100-

Pulaski-

Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville

112 AM CDT Thu Jul 6 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. East winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ012-062100-

Starke-

Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake

112 AM CDT Thu Jul 6 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. East winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ004-062100-

St. Joseph IN-

Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,

and Walkerton

212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms through early afternoon, then mostly sunny late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ007-062100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Angola and Fremont

212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Light and variable winds.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight, then a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

INZ024-062100-

Wabash-

Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester

212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Light and variable winds.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ026-062100-

Wells-

Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian

212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. East winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

INZ020-062100-

White-

Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston

212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Light and variable winds.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

INZ017-062100-

Whitley-

Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley

212 AM EDT Thu Jul 6 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly cloudy. Light and variable winds.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of a thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Indiana, Zone Forecast